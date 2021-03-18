With 42 votes against and 36 in favor, the Paraguayan Chamber of Deputies rejected the motion promoted by the opposition to bring President Mario Abdo Benítez to impeachment. The initiative came in the middle of a wave of citizen protests against the Executive for handling the pandemic.

It took 53 votes in the Paraguayan Chamber of Deputies for President Mario Abdo Benítez to face impeachment. Opposition legislators, who accused the president of ineptitude and negligence in managing the health crisis, obtained only 36 supports.

The deputies of the Colorado Party, the formation of the president, asserted their majority and rejected the initiative with 42 votes. However, that does not mean that the political crisis in Paraguay is over.

Demonstrators protest outside the Congress in Asunción, the capital of Paraguay, against President Mario Abdo Benítez on March 17, 2021. © César Olmedo / Reuters

The protests that have been registered for several weeks pushed the opposition, led by the Liberal Party, to promote the motion of no confidence against the government of Abdo Benítez, based on its poor performance in recent months.

Some of their arguments were the “negligence” of the Administration when it came to getting the health system ready to face the crisis or the slowness in the process of securing vaccines for the country. To date, only about 20,000 doses of drugs against Covid-19 have arrived in Paraguay.

The opposition, for its part, argued that the country needs stability in the midst of the pandemic.

The political crisis in Paraguay does not end

Although Abdo Benítez and the Colorado Party overcame this ordeal launched by the opposition, the political crisis in Paraguay continues. The protests have already forced the president to make several changes in his Cabinet, among which was the Health portfolio.

The president had the intention of thus calming the complaints of the street. However, the majority of protesters demand that the entire government, including Abdo Benítez, resign.

This same night a protest was registered in front of the Congress building, although far from being as massive as those of days ago.

With EFE and Reuters