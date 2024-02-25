Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/25/2024 – 7:57

This Thursday, the 22nd, the Plenary of the Chamber of Deputies approved four international agreements. The texts now go to the Senate for analysis. Treaties, agreements and international acts, as determined by the Constitution, must be approved by the National Congress.

Legislative Decree Project (PDL) 927/21 was approved, which regulates the relations of the Intergovernmental Committee on the Paraguay-Paraná Waterway with Argentina, the collegiate's host country. The agreement was signed by the Brazilian representation in the Mercosur Parliament in Asunción, Paraguay, in 2018.

The measure completes the Santa Cruz de la Sierra Agreement, which regulates shared navigation on the Paraguay-Paraná Waterway. Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay and Uruguay are also part of the cooperation treaty.

PDL 927/21 regulates the functioning of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Paraguay-Paraná Waterway (CIH). The document approved by the Chamber legally establishes the basis for the performance of the functions of the CIH Executive Secretariat, allowing cooperation in projects that involve the operation of the waterway, such as expanding traffic and adopting measures that guarantee the safety of the transport of goods.

PDL 385/22 was also approved by the Chamber this Thursday, which establishes the cooperation and investment facilitation agreement between Brazil and Ecuador and aims to provide predictability and legal security to both Brazilian and Ecuadorian companies and investors. The text favors integration, the circulation of goods and people and encourages better use of the economic and commercial potential of the two countries.

Two other resolutions were also approved. PDL 84/23 decrees cooperation between Brazil and Rwanda on air services. Signed in 2019 in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, the agreement is based on the open skies policy and makes the rules for commercial flights more flexible on both sides. Therefore, the two countries cannot unilaterally limit the volume of traffic, number of destinations or regularity of the other party's service.

The agreement between Brazil and the Czech Republic on Social Security allows the summing, accumulation and totalization of contribution periods completed by workers in both countries, avoiding double contributions to the social security systems. In this way, PDL 215/22 guarantees that taxpayers can obtain retirement and other social security benefits.