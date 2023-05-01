Paraguay | Paraguay continues to be led by the right, Santiago Peña was elected president

The right-wing party Colorado has ruled Paraguay for almost eight decades.

South America the landlocked country of Paraguay has won Sunday’s presidential election Santiago Peña. Peña, a 44-year-old economist and former finance minister, received more than 42 percent of the vote.

Peña’s victory continues the almost eight-decade hegemony of the right-wing Colorado party in the country. Peña’s counter-candidate, center-left Efrain Alegre received 27.5 percent of the vote, although he still had a narrow lead in opinion polls. In Paraguay, the president is elected based on the results of one round.

Both Peña and Alegre have profiled themselves as conservative candidates, with staunch opposition to abortion and same-sex marriage.

Paraguay’s election result was contrary to the recent trend in South America, where left-wing candidates have won presidential elections, such as in Brazil, Peru, Chile and Colombia. As in many other South American countries, the president in Paraguay cannot seek a second consecutive term of power after the first one. In Paraguay, the president’s term of office lasts for five years.

Of Paraguay’s 7.5 million inhabitants, 4.8 million were eligible to vote. Voting is compulsory in the country, but despite that, only 63 percent of those entitled to vote exercised their right.

In Paraguay, voting was held not only for the president but also in the parliamentary elections. While the counting of votes was still in progress, the Colorado party was about to win that election as well.

Peña and in Alegre’s politics, one significant difference was in foreign policy. Paraguay is one of the 13 countries in the world that still recognize Taiwan. Peña has promised to maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan. Alegre, on the other hand, had proposed cutting off relations with Taiwan and establishing them with China.

Peña has also promised to move the country’s Israeli embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

During his campaign, Alegre brought up the rampant corruption in the Colorado party several times. Paraguay is ranked 137th in the list of the anti-corruption organization Transparency International. The organization’s list includes 180 countries.

According to the Central Bank of Paraguay, the country’s gross domestic product is expected to grow by 4.8 percent this year. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has estimated the growth to be 4.5 percent. In any case, the reading is one of the largest in Latin America.

Despite good economic figures, about a quarter of the country’s 7.5 million inhabitants live in poverty. Peña has promised to create half a million new jobs in the country, but has not told the means of how he intends to succeed in the task.

Along with poverty, Paraguay suffers from crime. Bordering Brazil, Bolivia and Argentina, the country is an important transit country when drugs are smuggled into Europe.