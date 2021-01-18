Paraguay, which last year in the first months of the pandemic managed to control the advance of the coronavirus, is now under collapse with its intensive care units at the limit, at risk of collapse of the health system.

With the increase in cases and hospitalizations due to coronavirus, hospitals already have 97% of their capacity occupied, an official from the neighboring country’s Ministry of Health warned on Monday.

The coordinator of Therapy and Emergency Services of the Ministry of Health, Leticia Pintos, reported that there is a total occupancy of hospital beds in the Central department, neighboring the capital Asunción, and that at the national level is already 97%, so it warned that the limit is being reached, according to the Paraguayan newspaper ABC.

A similar warning was issued by the director of Communicable Diseases of the same ministry, Viviana de Egea.

Coronavirus prevention posters at the Asunción bus terminal. Paraguay. Photo: EFE

“The average of new admissions ranges between 25 and 30 people per day in Asunción and (the department) Central. It worries about the increase in cases of Covid-19 and public sector hospitals are at 90% saturation of beds” explained the official in statements to Radio Nacional AM, collected by the Sputnik news agency.

The Minister of Health, Julio Mazzoleni, who confirmed on Saturday that Paraguayan Vice President Hugo Velázquez tested positive for coronavirus, has for days acknowledged that infections and hospital admissions increased in the last two weeks.

“We are in a complex situation, the public sector beds are practically full,” explained De Egea.

“We have more than 800 hospitalized, of which about 200 people are in intensive care and the rest in common rooms,” he added.

Pintos, for his part, said that during the past weekend, 14 patients had to be referred to the private sector in which there are 40 patients with coronavirus.

Passengers at the Asunción, Paraguay bus station before Christmas. Experts affirm that during the Holidays the infections increased. Photo: EFE

“At Central we have 100% occupancy, so patients who need therapy we have to submit them to the agreement with the private sector,” he explained.

Pintos argued that the aggravation of patients. “They arrive with a lack of oxygen and the next day or the next it is necessary to intubate them and apply assisted mechanical respiration. Many of them are young and that did not happen before,” he said.

Entire families hospitalized

“All the infected, old and young, all were at parties (at the end of the year). We have entire families that are hospitalized, the children are in therapy, the parents in therapy, the rest in a normal ward. All in social gatheringsPeople who were infected at work are the least, not to say there are none, “protested the official.

Although Pintos assured that after the pandemic the number of hospital beds doubled, he indicated that in some places they could not be enabled due to lack of trained personnel.

“The beds that are enabled are those that have staff,” he clarified.

“We can enable more beds, but it is useless in therapy if you do not have trained personnel,” he said and explained that such is the case of the hospitalization room in the department of Itapúa, which cannot be enabled due to lack of therapists and specialist professionals .

Paraguay accumulated 2,505 deaths from the disease and 122,160 infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

Last week, authorities detected more than 1,000 cases a day of coronavirus.

“Confirmations have followed the same trend as the last two weeks. We are in a rather complex situation, there are a large number of confirmed cases and a large number of people hospitalized due to the disease,” commented the Director of Communicable Diseases.