Paraguay registered this Tuesday a daily record of 89 deaths by coronavirusTherefore, the number of fatalities from the disease rose to 4,978 since the pandemic began, according to the Ministry of Health of the neighboring country in its latest report.

In the last 24 hours, 2,599 positive cases were also confirmed among the 6,363 samples processed and lThe total number of infected is 240,141.

The accelerated rate of infections is also reflected in hospital admissions, with 2,888 patients admitted in the last hours. Of the total, 485 are in intensive care units. Both the public and private health systems are at full capacity in intensive care beds.

On the other hand, those recovered by Covid-19 are already 196,718, after 1,731 people overcome the disease in the last hours.

The health authorities are still on alert for the growth of the figures, as acknowledged on Tuesday by the director of the XI Health Region, Roque Silva, during the inauguration of a hospital in the Central Department.

Itagua National Hospital, in Asunción, Paraguay. Photo AFP .. (Photo by DANIEL DUARTE / AFP).

At the same time that the virus continues to spread, the difficulties in finding drugs increased, which is why the Government of Mario Abdo approved on Tuesday the creation of a subsidy fund of up to 10 million dollars to help purchase drugs against it. coronavirus that are no longer available in hospital pharmacies.

Likewise, the country is making slow progress in the vaccination campaign, due to the complications that exist in accessing vaccines. However, they hope that the reception of doses will normalize by the end of April. It is one of the lowest averages in the region, with only 0.04% of the immunized population.

Three days ago, the restriction measures that were implemented last Monday were extended until April 19, with limitations on circulation hours and on the sale of alcohol, while circulation is prohibited between 0 and 5.

With information from EFE.

DB