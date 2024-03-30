The journalist, educator and activist Martín Almada, winner of the Alternative Nobel Prize for having discovered the so-called 'Archives of Terror' of the dictatorship of Alfredo Stroessner (1954-1989) in Paraguay, died on Saturday, March 30, at the age of 87.

Lawyer and pedagogue, the Paraguayan activist Martín Almada, who died on Saturday, March 30, won the Alternative Nobel Prize (Right Livelihood Award, in English) in 2002, which has been presented in the Swedish Parliament since 1980.

This human rights activist personally raided a police station on December 22, 1992, supported by parliamentarians and prosecutors, to seize the files that gave evidence of imprisonments, deaths and disappearances of opponents during the dictatorship of Alfredo Stroessner (1954-1989). .

With this evidence, Justice was able to convict about twenty police officers and those close to the former dictator for human rights violations.

In June 2023, the Senate of Paraguay declared these archives of “national interest for historical memory” and recognized the contribution of Almada and Fernández as “invaluable.”

“His tenacity and vision were fundamental for the discovery of the police files of the Stroessner government. He now rests in the peace of those who fulfilled a great mission in life,” said Judge José Agustín Fernández, director of the Archive of the Memory. “He was a civilian hero,” he added.

Almada, who was also imprisoned between 1975 and 1978, accused regime police of his wife's death due to psychological torture. He denounced that they made him listen to the torments to which they subjected him.

The files found by Almada also served to show the collaboration that the Paraguayan political police maintained with their peers from Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Chile and Bolivia in the 1970s and 1980s to exchange political prisoners, a plan known under the code of “Operation Condor.”

After his release after a prolonged hunger strike, Almada sought asylum in Panama in 1978, where he worked as a researcher, and later settled in France, where he became a UNESCO official in Paris.

He returned to Paraguay in 1989 after the coup that overthrew Stroessner and restored democracy to the country.

“We have to continue working, even though opening the archives and disseminating them is very dangerous,” said Almada upon receiving recognition from the Senate in 2023 “for his invaluable contributions to the recovery, protection and enhancement of the Terror Archives.” .

According to data from the Truth and Justice Commission, Some 20,000 people were direct victims of human rights violations during the dictatorship. There were 19,862 arbitrary or illegal detainees; 18,772 citizens tortured and 59 extrajudicially executed. In addition, 336 are missing.