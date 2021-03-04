No vaccines or basic drugs to fight the coronavirus, Paraguay’s main public hospitals collapsed on Wednesday and were left without the capacity to receive patients in intensive care units.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health reported that have been suspended indefinitely all surgical interventions in public hospitals throughout the country to allocate resources to the fight against the pandemic.

Although the new coronavirus has so far claimed the lives of 3,218 people, a figure much lower than that of its neighbors in the region, Paraguay has run out of basic supplies and medicines.

“We do not have X-ray films, nasogastric tubes, there are no basic medicines … We no longer shut up. We say enough to the government ”, said the pulmonologist Carlos Morínigo, head of respiratory contingency of the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases and the Environment (Ineram), the best equipped in Asunción.

Morínigo and a score of doctors and nurses demonstrated in front of the hospital blocking the street intermittently. The medical staff were joined by relatives of patients admitted to intensive care who shouted “We want supplies’‘and “Enough of injustice.”

Morínigo admitted that medicines are not available in the local market and that the lack of supplies adds that the population “lives in a situation of relaxation, playing soccer and volleyball with friends, without social distancing or respecting the health protocol. ”

Without drugs

The director of Ineram, Felipe González, told radio stations in Asunción that he put his position at the disposal of the Ministry of Health “because there are no medicines and infected people continue to arrive at the hospital. ” He added that he had not yet received a response from the ministry.

Gladys Martínez, who has her mother in intensive care at the Ineram, told The Associated Press by phone that “I went to drugstores to look for atracurium and medazolam (a muscle relaxant and a sedative) for 24 hours of treatment but the budget is five million guaraníes (about $ 850). This is a disaster”.

María Cristina González, who accompanies her husband admitted to the same medical center since January 14, said that “among other family and friends I gathered about 60 million guaraníes ($ 9,000) to buy the drugs. ”

Meanwhile, President Mario Abdo Benítez released a video on his Facebook account in which he argued that the country has had good results in containing and treating COVID-19.

In a public ceremony in the city of Caacupé, 55 kilometers east of Asunción, the president said that “if I get infected, I will enter Ineram because the best doctors are there.”

Two weeks ago the Russian Investment Fund delivered to Paraguay 4,000 doses of a million acquired of the Sputnik V vaccine. According to the Minister of Health, Julio Mazzoleni, the rest of the vaccines will arrive in the coming weeks according to the availability of the Russian laboratory.

In parallel, Paraguay awaits the arrival of three million vaccines through the COVAX system, created by the United Nations and several international organizations to guarantee equitable immunization for COVID-19.

Paraguay, with a population of 7.6 million, has so far registered 161,530 cases of the new coronavirus.

