05/04/2024 – 22:11

Paraguay expelled 25 Brazilians who were imprisoned in the country and were wanted by the Brazilian police and courts for crimes such as murder, rape and drug trafficking. They were handed over to the Federal Police this Thursday (4) in Paraná and Mato Grosso do Sul, states that border Paraguayan territory.

In a note, the PF reported that 16 of them were transferred at Pontes da Amizade in Foz do Iguaçu (PR) and nine in Ponta Porã (MS).

According to the Federal Police, negotiations for the operation began about a year ago, when Paraguayan authorities were asked to identify how many Brazilians were detained in the country.

The transfer required reinforced policing and the presence of specialized teams. The flow of cars and pedestrians on the Friendship Bridge was interrupted for 25 minutes for Paraguayan security forces to pass on the Brazilian side.

The detainees will now be taken to prisons in several states in Brazil where they will serve their sentences.