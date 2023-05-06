Almost a week before the presidential elections, the Paraguayan Public Ministry issued the order to arrest the opponent who came third in the elections and publicly denounced an alleged fraud. The cover of the arrest is a disturbance of public peace and can be extended to other potential crimes, the judicial authorities advanced.

During the afternoon of this Friday, May 5, the Justice of Paraguay arrested Paraguayo Cubas by an order of the prosecutors of Economic and Computer Crimes for “disturbance of public peace”, after denouncing an alleged “electoral fraud” in the elections. held last Sunday that left him in third place and gave Santiago Peña, from the Colorado Party, the winner.

Cubas was captured by security forces in the town of San Lorenzo without putting up a fight, the police report said.

In addition, the politician was taken to the Specialized Group until the Public Ministry decides whether to stay there or if he is taken to another institution.

The fact that the arrest request was made by the Economic and Computer Crime Agency implies that the reasons for his arrest can be extended to other areas.

News in development…