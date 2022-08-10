Paraguayan former president and senator Fernando Lugo (2008-2012) suffered a cerebrovascular accident on Wednesday, for which he remains in an induced coma in a clinic in Asunción, informed legislator Jorge Querey, of the leftist coalition to which the political leader belongs.

“He was admitted here with a diagnosis of an ischemic cerebrovascular accident,” Querey, who is also a family doctor in Lugo, told reporters.

Lugo, 71, was transferred in an emergency from his office in the Senate to the San Roque Sanatorium, near the historic center of the Paraguayan capital, after he suffered a decompensation.

Querey, from the alliance of left-wing parties Frente Guasu, explained that ongoing studies indicate that the former president, who traveled to Bogotá in recent days to participate in the investiture ceremonies of the new president of Colombia, the leftist Gustavo Petro, “made a seizure or what people commonly know as an epileptic fit.

The episode, he said, took place after the former president presented “very small symptoms” during his trip to Colombian territory.

The left-wing leader, who underwent CT scans, has a “relatively small” injury, added his treating doctor, who admitted that he will undergo other more complex studies to determine the magnitude of his case.

“He is currently in a drug-induced coma and connected to mechanical ventilation,” added Querey, who estimated that he will remain like this between 12 and 24 hours to “adequately oxygenate” his brain.

The legislator and doctor added that Lugo is a “patient with long-standing treatment” who receives permanent medication for coagulation and circulation.

The former president was diagnosed in August 2010 with early-stage lymphoma cancer, for which he received treatment in Brazil and recovered in 2012.

Lugo, a former Catholic bishop, ended his electoral victory in 2008 with 61 years of hegemony for the Colorado Party.

