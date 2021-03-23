Paraguayan health authorities evaluate the application of new restrictive measures, without ruling out a total quarantine, given the epidemiological situation in the country, which is going through a second wave and a sustained trend of infections that is overwhelming the public health system.

The Vice Minister of Rectory and Health Surveillance, Lida Sosa, told the media on Tuesday that another option under study would be to keep active the sectors that comply with the health protocols, But with limited hours and controlled by the security forces.

And thirdly, a strict control of travel at Easter, within a series of recommendations that are being evaluated to transfer them to the Executive in the face of a new decree.

Sosa indicated that the measures that are decided will enter into force according to the epidemiological map already drawn, in which 24 cities are listed as red zones, with Asunción, the capital, among them.

Protesters with makeshift shields protest during a march to demand the resignation of the president of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez. Photo EFE

The ongoing evaluation takes place within a framework of increasing infections, with an average of 2,000 in recent weeks, and the consequent hospitalizations.

In fact, the day before, a record was registered in this area with the hospitalization of 1,857 people, 404 in intensive care, according to the Ministry of Health.

In those 24 hours, 1,990 positives were registered, bringing the total since March of last year to 196,112, and the number of deaths to date to 3,769.

In this sense, Dr. Leticia Pintos, general director of Health Services, said at the same press conference that “occupancy is very high in hospital rooms and intensive care units.”

Waiting for vaccinations

Both officials attended the vaccination of health personnel at the San Pablo Maternal and Child Hospital in the capital with the first batch from the Covax platform sponsored by the World Health Organization (WHO), a total of 36,000 doses of AstraZeneca.

In addition to these vaccines, Paraguay has received to date 20,000 donated for Chile; 3,000 from the United Arab Emirates, also donations, and 4,000 contracted with Russia, all for staff in white.

In this regard, Sosa said that the forecast is that with the addition of 36,000 doses 90% of health professionals in the front row are immunized against covid, to begin with the vaccination of the population, with priority in adults over 80 years of age.

The South American country is waiting to receive a shipment of 64,000 doses from the Covax mechanism, within an agreement of 4.3 million.

The Foreign Ministry announced on Monday the donation of 100,000 vaccines by India that would arrive at the weekend.

From the Executive Sputnik V’s arrival schedule has not been released from Russia, the first to arrive in the country, but in those four thousand under the agreed million.

However, the main bet on vaccines of the Executive chaired by Mario Abdo Benítez, of the conservative Colorado Party, was based on the Covax platform, whose delay fueled social unrest that led to protests citizens in Asunción due to the shortage of supplies and medicines in the precarious health network.

The mobilizations focused on the resignation of the president, which was supported by the opposition in an attempt to make a political trial prosper in the Chamber of Deputies for poor performance of their functions in the management of the pandemic.

The initiative, unfolded in another proposal for a parliamentary trial of the vice president, Hugo Velázquez, was aborted by the ruling party, a majority in the Lower House.

Source: EFE

