Fátima Acosta scored a brace on Sunday to secure Paraguay a 2-0 victory over Morocco in the debut of both teams in Group C of the U-20 Women’s World Cup.

The Blanquirroja, who played in blue today, started at the top of the group and Acosta entered the club of the tournament’s top scorers. Acosta was crowned the top scorer in the last South American Championship of the category.

In the 37th minute she put the lead on a timid Moroccan team that is playing in the U-20 World Cup for the first time by passing the ball over goalkeeper Fatima El Jebraoui. And then, in the 56th minute, she added to the lead by converting a penalty that was awarded after a review by the central referee, who noted a foul on El Ghazouani that earned her a yellow card.

Morocco, led by Spaniard Jorge Vilda, had no chance against the South Americans, who had nothing left to dominate and beat the team led by Brazilian Fabio Fukumoto, but they also had two chances to score through their forward Yasmine Zouhir.

With a 2-0 lead, Paraguay leads Group C, followed by Spain with the same three points, after the victory against the United States by 1-0 in the match played before the Paraguayan-Moroccan match, last in the group with zero points and two goals against. In the next round, this Wednesday, Paraguay will face Spain and

Morocco will play the qualifying match against the United States, matches that will once again be held at the Pascual Guerrero stadium.

