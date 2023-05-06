ASUNCION (Reuters) – Paraguayan police on Friday arrested opposition politician Paraguayo Cubas, the third most voted presidential candidate in last weekend’s elections, after protests by his supporters in front of the electoral court demanding a recount of votes.

Leader of the eastern region of the country who declares himself anarchist and obtained a surprising 23% of the votes in the elections, Cubas was arrested on the last leg of an announced trip to Asunción to demonstrate in front of the court against the results.

The police said on Twitter that the arrest was carried out on a preventive basis, in compliance with a public prosecutor’s order, without details.

“Now you can see that I am already under arrest (…) all criminals in this country have to be handcuffed, just like Paraguayan Cubas,” Cubas said in a video posted online before peacefully getting into a car that took him to the place of lockdown.

On Monday night, supporters of Cubas closed roads across the country and clashed with police near the electoral court where officials were judging the electoral records. The politician announced new demonstrations after his arrival in the capital.

The electoral court declared the victory of Santiago Peña, with 43% of the votes. Cubas, who proposed dissolving Congress and governing with the Armed Forces, won five seats in the Senate and four in the Chamber of Deputies.

(Reporting by Daniela Desantis)