The projections of the Ministry of Health of Paraguay point out that the deaths from covid-19 would reach 5,485 in the third week of this month, in accordance with an expected average of 7.22 daily deaths per million inhabitants.

At the same time, the Ministry reported this Thursday on its website that for that period it could reach 271,500 infections, forecasts that according to the authorities correspond to the “critical situation in the country because of the coronavirus epidemic. “

In this sense, the portfolio indicated that the daily average of newly infected is 1,825 and a sustained increase in hospitalizations that “show a rebound since the beginning of February.”

Paraguay, with seven million inhabitants, accumulates 4,584 deaths to date, after the 62 registered this Wednesday, and a total of 227,116 infections since the first case was detected a year ago.

The report of that Thursday registered 2,380 positives, all community, as well as a total of 2,806 hospitalized, 436 in intensive care units.

Overflowing hospitals

Consultations and hospitalizations in respiratory and intensive rooms have exceeded the capacity of the public health network for weeks, one of the most backward in the region, which is forced to refer patients to private centers.

In this regard, representatives of the Paraguayan Nursing Association appeared this Thursday at the Ministry’s headquarters to require that medicines be guaranteed for health personnel and patients, as well as contracts to improve the service.

The Ministry also reported that oxygen consumption has increased fivefold in hospitals during the pandemic, although they assured that the demand is covered.

However, some local media reported a lack of oxygen supplies in several public hospitals.

The country is in the process of completing the vaccination of health personnel to begin the immunization of the elderly sector, after the 100,000 doses donated by India were released on Thursday that were awaiting for use by the reference of a regional regulatory authority .

Indian vaccines, part of a consignment of another 100,000 that are yet to arrive, are the largest consignment to arrive in the country, whose government was entrusted from the beginning to the Covax mechanism, the World Health Organization (WHO) system, to distribute immunizers to all the world. But until now has only received 36,000 doses of the 4.3 million acquired.

Both the hospital situation and the delay in the arrival of vaccines led to protests in Asunción last month demanding the resignation of the country’s president, Mario Abdo Benítez, of the conservative Colorado Party.

In those protests, the president was reminded that his government had a year to reinforce the health system with investments, with some historical weaknesses that have become more naked with the pandemic.

