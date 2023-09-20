How did you feel about the content of this article?

The President of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, in a meeting in New York with Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, this Tuesday (19) | Photo: Reproduction/X/Benjamin Netanyahu Profile

The new president of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, who took office in August, announced this Tuesday (19) that he will transfer the country’s embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“Paraguay and Israel reaffirm their commitment to working together! With Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, I am pleased to announce the opening of our country’s embassy in Jerusalem, at the same time as Israel’s in Asuncion,” wrote Peña in X.

The announcement was made after a meeting between Peña and Netanyahu in New York, parallel to the general debate of the United Nations General Assembly.

Also at X, Netanyahu said he was “grateful for Paraguay’s decision to return its embassy to Jerusalem by the end of the year” and confirmed the reopening of the Israeli representation in Asunción.

The transfer of the Paraguayan embassy to Jerusalem had been a campaign promise by the conservative politician. At the end of 2017, the United States, then presided over by Donald Trump, announced the transfer of its embassy to Jerusalem, and the following year, the then Paraguayan president, Horacio Cartes, took the same measure.

However, a few months later, his successor, Mario Abdo Benítez (a supporter of Cartes and Peña), reversed himself and moved the embassy back to Tel Aviv. In response, Israel closed its embassy in Asunción.

Today, only the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Kosovo and Papua New Guinea maintain embassies in Jerusalem.