Acquisition of 6 Super Tucanos from the Brazilian aviation company will cost US$ 96 million, or just over R$ 532 million

The Paraguayan government authorized on Thursday (19.Jul.2024) the purchase of 6 Super Tucano aircraft from Embraer (Brazilian Aviation Company). The operation will cost US$ 96 million (a little over R$ 532 million at the current exchange rate).

According to Paraguayan Defense Minister Oscar González, the military aircraft will be used to defend the country’s airspace and combat organized crime.It is unacceptable that we continue to have our airspace without the necessary control.”, he told reporters, as reported by The Nation.

Also according to the minister, the planes the country has today are outdated and the Embraer model is faster and more efficient.

In addition to purchasing aircraft, González announced that the country is in the process of acquiring radars to detect possible threats.

Embraer

On Thursday (18th July), the Embraer communicated the delivery of 47 aircraft in Q2 2024, an increase of 88% compared to the previous quarter, when 25 jets were delivered. The firm order backlog (backlog) of the company closed at US$ 21.1 billion, up 20% year-on-year. The value is the highest in the last 7 years, according to the company.

Commercial aviation was the highlight of the quarter, with 19 deliveries (about 170% more than in the first quarter of the year). Executive aviation delivered 27 jets, while defense delivered a C-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft.