The sub’20 teams of Paraguay and Venezuela They equalized 1-1 this Tuesday in Bogotá at the beginning of the final hexagonal of the South American Championship of the category, which grants four places for the World Cup in Indonesia.

The final phase started

For Vinotinto, the result left a bad taste in the mouth due to the many wasted opportunities. The first goal was scored by defender Gilberto Flores, who capitalized on a poor Venezuelan clearance from a corner kick. They were 50 minutes into the game. The laborious draw was made by the Venezuelan striker Brayan Alcocerwho converted a penalty that was committed against him in the 77th minute of the game played at the Techo stadium into a goal.

In the end, that goal and the chants of a handful of fans who accompanied them in the stands were not enough for the Venezuelans to leave with a better result, as they wove more scoring chances but were unable to capitalize on them.

La Vinotinto commanded all sectors of the field in the first 20 minutes against an Albirroja that barely managed to defend itself against the constant attacks from Brayan Alcócer, David Martínez and the elusive Lewuis Peña in front of Ángel González’s gate. The weak Paraguayan attack only contributed a shot from Pablo Gamarra against Frankarlos Benítez There was a stretch of the game, no longer than five minutes, in which those led by Aldo Bobadilla found their game script and brought out their virtues as a combative team.

Diego González, the most incisive on the attack front, took advantage of a blink from the Venezuelan defense and scored. The goal was not worth it because it was out of place. González himself, three minutes later, got stuck and was unable to define against a Benítez who had no support from his defenders to ward off the Paraguayan outpost. The end of the first half was better for the Paraguayans who took advantage of the exhausting effort made by the Venezuelans to try to open the scoring and corner their rivals.

In the second half, those who dominated the pitch and created the best chances were the Paraguayans who, with Pablo Gamarra, Víctor Cabañas and Diego González, demanded Benítez. The Venezuelans managed to spin plays until they equalized with Alcócer, who at 77 scored a penalty. Fair prize. The last third of the game was of alternating dominance without the attempts to unbalance the game having any effect.

Synthesis

1. Paraguayan: Angel Gonzalez; Víctor Cabañas (m.84, César Olmedo), Gilberto Flores, Adrián Servín, Alexis Cantero (m.85, Tobías Sanabria); Pablo Gamarra (m.85, Leonardo Rolón), Alan Núñez, Víctor Quintana; Diego González, Kevin Pereira (m.68, Axel Alfonzo) and Allan Wlk (m.61, Matías Segovia). Coach: Aldo Bobadilla.

1. Venezuela: Frankarlos Benitez; Alejandro Cova, Rafael Uscátegui, Carlos Rojas, Renne Rivas (m.68, Andry Vera); José Segovia, Emerson Ruiz (m.68, Andrés Romero), Néstor Jiménez (m.62, Yerson Chacón), Lewuis Peña (m.62, Wilkeman Carmona); Brayan Alcócer and David Martínez (m.62, Kevin Kelsy). Coach: Fabricio Coloccini.

Goals: 1-0, m.50: Gilberto Flores. 1-1, m.77: Brayan Alcócer (penalty). Referee: the Portuguese Antonio Carvalho admonished Yerson Chacón, Alan Núñez and Brayan Alcócer. Incidents: First game of the final hexagonal of the South American Sub’20 played at the Techo de Bogotá stadium.

EFE