Murcia rescues this year its traditional

International Folklore Festival in the Mediterranean, which in its 53rd edition will be held between July 2 and 16. The performances will take place in the auditorium of the Parque de Fofó from July 8 to 10 with a capacity limited to 250 people.

Senegal and Paraguay, Badajoz and Zamora They will be the countries and regions invited of honor this year by the festival, which is still marked by security measures due to the pandemic.

The festival will be completed with performances by folk groups from Alhama de Murcia and Yecla, as well as three groups from the municipality of Murcia: the Virgen de la Vega folk group; Choirs and Dances Francisco Salzillo, and the Peña Huertana El Hocete.

In parallel and

From this Friday, you can visit two exhibitions, one in the La Glorieta room, on castanets, a private collection by Pedro Miguel Pastor, commissioned by Esther Miguel Alonso; and another on photography, which collects black and white color snapshots of three generations of Murcian photographers, whose curator is Juanchi López.

The mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, stated during the presentation that since it is the “oldest festival in Spain, it deserves to remain on the bill”, and stressed that the health measures will prevent them, as on other occasions, from congregating

up to 10,000 people in the different locations where they were held in previous editions.

The Councilor for Culture and Tourism, Pedro García Rex, recalled that all the programming can be consulted on the website that includes all the activities offered this summer by the Murcia City Council:

enmodoverano.com