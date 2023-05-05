Last Sunday (30th), Paraguay held general elections for the first time using electronic ballot boxes, which streamlined the release of the result – less than four hours after polling stations closed, it was already known mathematically that the elected president was Santiago Peña, from conservative Colorado Party.

Paraguayan ballot boxes are different from the devices used in Brazil. In Paraguay, the voter inserts a ballot paper at the top of the ballot box (Paraguayans do not use the term electronic ballot box, but voting machine). The voter then types his candidate options on the screen.

Once this process is concluded, the machine pulls the ballot and prints the names of the chosen candidates on paper. Voters can check whether the machine correctly computed their vote by juxtaposing an icon printed on the ballot with another identical icon below the screen.

A Paraguayan law from 2019 determines that at this point the printed version of the vote, “duly signed by the electoral authorities”, must be “deposited by the voter in the conventional ballot boxes provided for voting with ballots or bulletins, which must be duly protected”.

However, this model did not reassure Paraguayan politicians and the result was questioned by the candidates defeated by Peña. Paraguayo Cubas, who came third in the dispute, claimed on Sunday that there was fraud.

Afterwards, Efraín Alegre and Euclides Acevedo, who were second and fourth respectively, also questioned Peña’s victory.

Alegre called on Twitter for “an immediate manual count of 10% of randomly selected polling stations in each polling station across the country” and “an independent international audit of the computer system software used” in the elections.

Acevedo, also through Twitter, asked for a “computer audit of 10% of the electronic voting machines, with the presence of a specialized international consultancy” and the “manual counting of the ballots, one by one”. The questions sparked protests across the country.

The Supreme Court of Electoral Justice (TSJE) rules out for the time being a manual counting of votes. Carlos Maria Ljubetic, legal adviser to the TSJE, said in statements to the press that the electronic voting machines cannot be audited alone, because “the machines [de votação] have absolutely no way of being verified if they don’t contain the CD”.

“The machines are a mixture of plastic and technical components, which do not make the process. What determines its operation is precisely the CD, which can be checked countless times, ”he claimed. “There is no possibility of fraud. The election results are the expression [da

vontade] citizens, whether we like it or not.”

Ljubetic pointed out that, if they receive any indication or formal complaint about fraud, the electoral prosecutors can request the opening of the third voting minutes, held by the electoral judges, to compare the results.

“What we want to ensure is that the minutes that contain the envelopes with which the election is judged will match the facsimile that we put on the internet, with the minutes of transmission of the preliminary election results and also with the results of the certificates, which each of the political parties has”, said the TSJE advisor.

Ljubetic alleged that only minor errors were registered when drawing up the electoral minutes, which may have resulted from typing errors.

“There are no formal complaints. Just small mistakes like Concepción’s [departamento paraguaio]. Said there were a hundred votes

[numa seção eleitoral] not accounted for because 226 people voted at one table and whoever made the minutes of how many voted said 126 by mistake”, he said.

International observers of Sunday’s election ruled out the possibility of fraud. In a preliminary report, the Organization of American States (OAS) mission stated “that there is no reason to question the results presented by the electoral authority” and asked that “all complaints and disagreements regarding the electoral process be handled through institutional channels in accordance with with the law and in a peaceful manner”.

The European Union also expressed the opinion that there were no irregularities, as its envoys “did not observe any serious incidents, interruptions in the processing of sensitive electoral information or serious deficiencies in the chain of custody of electoral material”.