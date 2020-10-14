Paraguay added his first triumph in the Playoffs thanks to a goal in the final stretch of Gimenez, in a great group action that culminated in a top-flight shot in the area. Four points for a selection on the rise led by Berizzo Y Venezuela remains without adding and with a very poor feeling, in line with what was shown in the premiere before Colombia. Further, Yangel Herrera lived a fateful night with a goal annulled by him VAR and a wrong penalty.

Throughout the first half Paraguay dominated possession with absolute clarity and by means of strategic actions and some moments of overflow on the wings he always prowled the arc of Faríñez That, however, was not too demanding. In this context, Romero, the double-scorer against Peru, was the most prominent. The best occasion of the visit was a distant shot from Gimenez to wood.

Otero, one of the best free-kick takers in the world, showed his talent with another direct hit to the crossbar that was able to open the scoring just before the break. The Albirroja he was saved and prepared to face the second half with the same spirit of taking the ball.

After halftime Paraguay she was daring and Almiron sought prominence to generate more chances. Faríñez He left a good save and denied the goal to a team that, although he was in command, had a hard time finishing with forceful shots.

When the game time was over, the Red wine pierced the arch of Silva through an excellent strategic action that Yangel Herrera he ended up at the far post with an accurate header. However the VAR he intervened and after an eternal review the referee decided to cancel the goal by the hand of the midfielder at the time of finishing.

Although after that moment Venezuela improved and seemed to reach the final stage better, the most bitter surprise for them was saved in the final moments, when in the best collective action seen all afternoon, Giménez beat Faríñez and billed the three points in the direction of Asunción.

La Vinotinto sought the tie until the end, with eight minutes of extension, and had the option from eleven meters when the referee signaled a dubious penalty. Yangel Herrera took responsibility and the goalkeeper stopped the launch.