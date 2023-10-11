In the traffic light coalition’s plans for this legislative period, there is still a major controversial issue, the outbreak of which has only been postponed, but not repealed: the new regulation of paragraph 218. At the end of March, Federal Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) set up a commission to re-regulate abortion law. outside the criminal code” should be examined; She will present her results next spring. Paus only spoke of a new regulation, but what was probably meant was the abolition of paragraph 218, because the fight against the abortion ban is at least as much part of the “founding DNA” for the Greens as the end of nuclear power, environmental protection and the peace movement.

For the FDP, however, there is currently no reason to reopen the compromise that has been in place since 1995. According to the party, he created social peace on a hotly disputed issue. Opening up old rifts will only lead to new distortions.