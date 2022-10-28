Paragon was a MOBA of Epic Games which was discontinued in 2018. Now the game is being revived by Netmarble. The old MOBA will come back with a new name and will be called Paragon: The Overprime and will be marketed as a free-to-play action MOBA.

“Paragon: The Overprime is a free-to-play team-based TPS action MOBA. Choose one of many powerful heroes with unique abilities and work with your teammates to conquer the battlefield of Prime. Race on the battlefield with the heroes of Prime and experience the thrill of the action“, reads the description of the game on the Epic Games Store.

The game that has returned from the depths will soon enter Early Access. How long it will stay there has not yet been determined. The old Paragon was released in 2016 for PC and PlayStation 4 and was a paid early access title. However, before it was released from Early Access, much of the Fortnite team dropped out of the project and the title was eventually discontinued in 2018.

In October, Netmarble was officially cleared to use all of Paragon’s remaining assets, intellectual property and branding to breathe new life into the game.

Source: VGC