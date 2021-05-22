The body of a 51-year-old paraglider flyer was recoved after a fatal flying accident in Ronda in the province of Málaga.

The accident occurred around 19.30h on Friday, with the flying monitor contacting the 112 emergency number to say that there had been an accident involving a woman.

The victim had set out on a long-duration flight between Ronda and Algodonales in the province of Málaga. The monitor became worried that something had happened after contact was lost.

The Guardia Civil was alerted and units from both Cádiz and Málaga were sent on a search and rescue mission. The emergency center also alerted the National Police, fire service, Local Police and Civil Protection.

The body was finally located on arable land by a mixed team of rescuers near Gastor around one the next morning. The victim was an expert, Belgian paraglider enthusiast. However, it appears that the weather changed suddenly with strong winds which had blown the woman off course.

