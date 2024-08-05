In Kabardino-Balkaria, a paraglider pilot was injured while landing in the Chegem Gorge

In Kabardino-Balkaria, a paraglider made a hard landing in the upper reaches of the Chegem Gorge. This was reported by the Russian Emergencies Ministry in Telegram-channel.

According to the department, the paraglider was piloted by a 36-year-old man who came to the region from Krasnodar Krai. The man suffered a leg injury and was evacuated by rescuers from a height of 2,900 meters.

The specialists handed the victim over to the emergency medical staff; rescuers from the Elbrus High-Mountain Search and Rescue Squad of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were involved in the evacuation work.

