A global expert in the field of smart transformation emphasized the importance of benefiting from the successful experiences of the UAE and Dubai, which provided inspiring models for the world in smart transformation and the employment of modern technology and technologies, and building an advanced digital and construction infrastructure that strengthened its global position and a sustainable knowledge economy, which constituted a source of inspiration for many governments. Countries seeking to build a better future for their people.

The strategic advisor, specialist in development and smart transformation, and founder of “Future Map”, Dr. Parag Khanna, said during his participation in a virtual session entitled “Data 2020 … An opportunity to draw sound and scientific visions for the present and the future”, in which he was interviewed by the Director of the Dubai Academy for the Future, Saeed Al Gergawi, that despite All the challenges that the world witnessed during 2020, but Asian economies recovered more quickly than others, and dealing with the emerging corona virus pandemic in Asia was much better than the way this crisis was managed in many countries of the world, which increasingly confirms the view that Asia is the new hub of the global economy. He added that the year 2020 and the developments it witnessed constituted an indication of the transfer of the axis of economic strength to Asia, whose governments and countries recorded much better results than others in terms of responding to the pandemic on the one hand and economic recovery on the other hand, pointing to the leadership of the UAE and Dubai, which provided many lessons and successful experiences to the world. And how it was able to turn into a global city with strong ties with various countries.





