Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, during the signing of copies of his latest book, last August in Arcachon. CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT (AFP)

The former French president Nicolas Sarkozy (Paris, 68 years old) always looks forward. Even his staunchest critics can concede this. He does not practice what in France is called wooden language, the habit of so many politicians of speaking in empty formulas to say nothing. In his latest book, which is now published in Spanish, he talks about Juan Carlos I and his daughter-in-law, Queen Letizia. He goes straight, without detours. “The relationship [entre Juan Carlos y Letizia] “He didn't seem trustworthy or affectionate to me,” writes Sarkozy. “I clearly noticed a reluctance, undoubtedly reciprocal.”

The reflection appears on the pages of The years of fighting (Editorial Alliance, in Spanish) about the official visit to Madrid in 2009. Juan Carlos was still reigning and his scandals had not exploded. Nor the cases that would mark Sarkozy until today.

Almost 15 years later, Juan Carlos I has fallen from grace. He resides in Abu Dhabi, far from his country and his family, although he has not been charged or convicted. The conservative Sarkozy, president between 2007 and 2012, has been convicted in two cases of corruption and illegal financing, sentences appealed and suspended. Until the final sentence he is presumed innocent. He is now awaiting another trial and charged in a fourth case.

And, despite everything, President Emmanuel Macron entertains him. They have lunch from time to time. The last time, according to The Tribuneat the end of November. What's more: his books are bestsellers. This week he will be in Madrid to present the latest one, the first in Spanish. The publishing house, Alianza, belongs to Hachette, of the Lagardère group, on whose board of directors the former president sits, in one of his many business activities. Sarkozy never fell from grace like Juan Carlos I. He continues to influence, he continues to be listened to.

Franz-Olivier Giesbert, author of the juicy trilogy Intimate history of the Fifth Republic and reference journalist in newspapers such as Le Nouvel Observateur, The Figaro and Le Point, detects nostalgia for Sarkozy. “There is nostalgia in a part of the right,” he says, despite the fact that many, in The Republicans, a party that the former president founded, do not forgive him for supporting Macron in the 2022 presidential elections. “Macron consults him,” says Giesbert, “although I don't think he listens to him too much.”

That he is consulted and that he arouses nostalgia may be surprising, given his judicial record. A French anomaly? Or proof that the judicial record it's not that big of a deal And that's why there is no problem in entertaining him?

“Nicolas Sarkozy enjoys a kind of immunity in France for having been president of the Republic,” says Fabrice Arfi, investigative journalist at the newspaper Mediapart and author of a short essay on corruption in French politics. Arfi adds: “It is as if this offered him a wall that would allow him, politically and in the media, to be more resistant to problems that others could not resist, since the facts are very serious, taking into account the functions he performed.”

Giesbert believes that, if Sarkozy is listened to and popular among a sector of the population, “it is because, when he is condemned, people do not believe it is something serious.” “It is terrible for French justice,” he laments. He points out: “In any case, I am not a Sarkozyst.”

The anomaly, according to the veteran journalist, is what in his book he calls “the senseless judicial brutality, as if the magistrates of the National Financial Prosecutor's Office had decided to put an end to him by all means by putting him on an electronic bracelet before throwing him into a cell until the end of his days, and let it be said no more!” On the phone, he completes: “I am one of those who thinks that there is not much behind these cases.”

Animadversion

The revenge would have its origin when President Sarkozy criticized the magistrates and proposed a reform that they disliked. The former president tells it in The years of fighting: “It would not take long to verify the depth of the animosity that my person had aroused, in a totally unfair manner, in part of the judiciary.”

The former president's argument is that, since then, prosecutors and judges have had it in him. In the case of corruption and influence peddling in an alleged exchange of favors with a magistrate, he was sentenced in 2021 to three years in prison, of which he must serve one. The Court of Appeals confirmed the conviction in May and the former president will go to the Supreme Court. In the 2012 re-election campaign financing case, he was sentenced to one year in prison. The appeal trial has just ended and the ruling is expected in February. The trial for the alleged financing of his 2007 campaign with money from Muammar Gaddafi's Libya is scheduled for 2025.

After the most recent conviction, in May, Sarkozy denounced in The Figaro: “Some magistrates wage a political battle.” Sarkozy, unlike left-wing leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon when he was tried for confronting a police officer during a search, does not invoke the concept of lawfare to complain about the alleged politicization of justice. But the meaning seems similar. “I call it the poster of impunity: people from different political lines who, deep down, say the same thing,” says Arfi. “This is a destruction of the republican grammar.”

“There is something very Berlusconi here,” says the journalist from Mediapart in reference to the former president. “Robbers and traffickers react the same. They say: 'The problem is the prosecutor.' Or: 'The judge doesn't want me.' In these cases it is said that they defend themselves as best they can, but when it comes to the former president, who has been the constitutional guarantor of the independence of justice, for me it is dramatic.” In a contrary position, Giesbert gives his opinion on the accusations and sentences that weigh on the former president: “For me it is a vendetta”.

But Sarkozy is not leaving, nor will he leave. Eleven years after leaving power, he is still there, hyperactive — “I am anguished,” he once confessed before a judge — and dedicated to a double job. Reclaim his legacy, truncated by the financial crisis and the defeat by the socialist François Hollande. And prepare his judicial defense. Between the appeals and at least a new trial, he has years left on the bench.

