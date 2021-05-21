Of the four probabilistic problems of last week, the first elicited a large number of comments and diverse solutions, since to solve it it is necessary to start from some opinionable assumptions. It is taken from the book by José Pérez Vilaplana Probability calculation problems (Paraninfo, 1965), and according to the author the solution is 8/13, which gives rise to the metaproblem of finding out from which supposed part.

The second can – and should – be solved without calculations, since it is enough to realize that the black and white balls are interchangeable, so that, given the symmetry of the situation, the requested probability is 1/2.

The third problem is also taken from Pérez Vilaplana’s book (highly recommended, by the way). It is solved by seeing that, taking into account the criterion of divisibility by 11, 59 must be divided into two parts whose difference is 0, 11 or a multiple of 11. The only possibility is 59 = 35 + 24; Therefore, the seven digits of the number must be such that the four that occupy an odd place add up to 35 and the three that occupy an even place add up to 24. The only possibility that four digits add up to 35 is that they are three 9s and one 8, and for three digits to add up to 24 they must be: three 8; a 9, an 8 and a 7; or two 9s and a 6. Looking at the different combinations of the three triples and the quatern and combining them with each other, the probability is 4/11.

The fourth problem is related, although not obviously, to the Monty Hall dilemma, which we have dealt with on more than one occasion, and which in turn is a variant of the Bertrand box paradox (to which I dedicated an article a couple of years ago). Keep in mind that, if the first toss is heads, it is more likely (specifically double) that it will be the coin with two faces. That is, the probability that it is the head-to-head coin is 2/3 and in that case it is certain that on the second toss it will also come up heads, and the probability that it is the head-to-tail coin is 1/3 and in that case In this case, the probability of a heads on the second toss is 1/2, so the requested probability is 2/3 x 1 + 1/3 x 1/2 = 5/6.

Let’s look at another pair of paradoxical probabilities that often lead to wrong estimates:

Kids and sticks

Many people believe that, in a family with four children, the most likely distribution by sex is half and half, that is, two of each; however, it is easy to see that there are most likely three offspring of one sex and one of the other. And in the case of five children, what is the most likely gender distribution? And in the case of six? Is there a pattern as the number of children increases?

In bridge things get complicated, because there are not two possibilities (sexes) but four (suits). The most unlikely distribution, for a bridge hand, is obviously that all 13 cards are of the same suit (the probability is 1 in 158,753,389,899); but what is the most likely club distribution? Players often believe that it is 4-3-3-3, but they are wrong. What is it actually, and what is its probability?

Carlo Frabetti is a writer and mathematician, member of the New York Academy of Sciences. He has published more than 50 popular science works for adults, children and young people, including ‘Damn physics’, ‘Damn maths’ or ‘The great game’. He was a screenwriter for ‘La bola de cristal’.

