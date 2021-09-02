The incidence of coronavirus in Israel, where most of the population is vaccinated, is increasing due to the spread of the “delta” strain and the decrease in the effectiveness of existing COVID-19 vaccines. Virologist, professor of Moscow State University and doctor of biological sciences Alexei Agranovsky and allergist-immunologist Vladimir Bolibok told about this to Lente.ru.

Earlier it became known that the Israeli government will return restrictions due to the situation with the spread of coronavirus. This was stated by the Prime Minister of the country Naftali Bennett. According to him, participation in various events “will be allowed for the vaccinated, recovered and those who test negative for COVID.” He stressed that this is a mandatory requirement, not a recommendation.

According to virologist Alexei Agranovsky, the paradoxical increase in the incidence in Israel – a country in which the overwhelming number of citizens are vaccinated against coronavirus – is due to the fact that today a “delta” variant of COVID-19 is raging on its territory. Its main difference from previous variants of coronavirus is that it is more contagious and has much more serious consequences compared to other strains, the specialist explained.

“Currently, in many countries, including Israel, the delta strain dominates, capable of infecting children and adolescents who have not been sick before and who have not been vaccinated. In addition, the “delta” is partially

overcomes vaccine protection in vaccinated adults. Hence the increase in morbidity, “- explained the doctor of biological sciences.

Agranovsky noted that the fact that the virus finds new susceptible groups in the human population does not mean that vaccination is useless. “According to statistics, the vaccinated are easier to tolerate COVID-19. There are much fewer serious and fatal cases among this group. The jump in incidence is estimated by the number of positive tests, but vaccines do not protect against positive PCR, but against severe consequences, ”he said.

The virologist said that, in his opinion, it is not yet necessary to modify the most effective vaccines – among them he attributed Pfizer, Moderna and Sputnik V. However, Agranovsky emphasized that it is possible and necessary to think about it.

Immunologist Vladimir Bolibok has a different opinion. He also linked the increase in incidence in Israel with the binge of the “delta” strain, but believed that the change in the curve of cases of coronavirus infection could also be influenced by the fact that vaccines against coronavirus became less effective against new strains.

“The effectiveness of all vaccines has actually decreased slightly. But in different ways. The most noticeable decrease in efficacy occurred with matrix vaccines. The vectors have less, ”the allergist-immunologist shared.

Confirming the words of his colleague Agranovsky, Bolibok asked to pay attention to the situation with morbidity and mortality from coronavirus in San Marino. “In the same place, everyone was grafted with Sputnik. Have gone through a total vaccination. They also have a third wave now, that is, the incidence is being recorded. The country is small, so it is small in absolute terms. But nevertheless, the third wave has been going on for them since the end of June, and the mortality rate is zero. Nobody died at all. Their last citizen who died from COVID-19 was on April 26. This is the result of one hundred percent vaccination. “Delta” -virus came to them, but there were no deaths, ”the scientist noted.

Bolibok said that the development of new vaccines is already underway. This was announced by the developers of Sputnik V and KoviVak. “All this takes time, and it’s hard to say when they will appear. It is unlikely that regulators will register new vaccines under an accelerated protocol, since now the situation does not require speed. I do not know if the vaccine for children will be introduced under the accelerated protocol. If it is introduced, it will be ready in about a year, ”Bolibok said.

The scientist, having analyzed the situation with the vaccinated population of Israel, said which groups of people are currently most susceptible to infection. “If you look at the statistics on vaccination in Israel, you will see that it does not even get into the top ten vaccinated countries, it closes the top twenty. They have only 64 percent vaccinated. Accordingly, 36 percent are not vaccinated. Among them is the incidence. These are Orthodox Jews, anti-Axers, Arabs, and children, ”Bolibok said.

He noted that following the increase in morbidity in Israel, there is a slight increase in mortality. The allergist-immunologist emphasized that this trend is developing thanks to the competently carried out vaccination in the country.

“When we introduced vaccination, we had a task to increase herd immunity. Our Western colleagues in Europe, Israel, the United States and other countries had a different paradigm. They vaccinated to reduce mortality. Therefore, they planned vaccinations in such a way as to protect the most vulnerable populations, these are older people, health workers, public employees, diabetics, people with cardiovascular diseases, and so on. This approach has borne fruit. They have outbreaks, new strains are walking, but the mortality rate is several times different from ours, ”the doctor said.

In June, Israel canceled all quarantine measures aimed at combating the coronavirus. However, later, the government returned the mask mode due to the increase in the number of cases of the Indian strain of COVID-19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said the “delta” variant of the coronavirus found in India was twice as infectious as the original Wuhan COVID-19.