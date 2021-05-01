Paradox has temporarily shelved Imperator: Rome to focus on other projects.

In a post on its forum titled “update of the organization at PDS”, the company outlined various internal changes made to its main development studio earlier this year.

Eurogamer news cast: are ‘metaverse economies’ the future of video games?

The 150-person strong strategy studio is now split into three distinct studios: PDS Green, PDS Red, and PDS Gold. Each team is in charge of maintaining existing games and developing new games set to be announced at PDXCON, the company’s upcoming showcase event.

PDS Green is in charge of the development of Stellaris, with support from Paradox Arctic, a studio in Umeå.

PDS Red is in charge of the development of Crusader Kings 3, and is working closely with Paradox Thalassic in Malmö.

PDS Gold is in charge of Hearts of Iron 4.

Imperator: Rome is not assigned to any of the studios.

“The reason for this is that on a regular basis we analyze the projects we have in development, where they are at, what they are trying to do and also what people and resources we have working on them,” Paradox explained.

“As part of this analysis we realized that there was a need to bring reinforcement for a couple of the projects at PDS, and given where Imperator was at in the run up to 2.0’s launch, we decided that after the launch of the update we would move people from Imperator to these other projects.

“Right now we’re working on plans to regrow the team for Imperator and continue development, but for the short term we needed to focus our efforts on these other projects.”

This means fans of the game shouldn’t expect much Imperator news at PDXCON, or any new content coming out in 2021.

Imperator: Rome fans have reacted with disappointment to the news, although there seems to be consensus that the game is in a good state.

“Sad news all around, but the current state of the game is great in all honesty,” redditor jeffpacito67 said.

With no new content planned for the rest of 2021, attention turns to the modding community to keep Imperator: Rome going.

Rick Lane reviewed Imperator: Rome for Eurogamer in 2019, calling it “a smart grand strategy that lacks the spark of Paradox’s other efforts.”