Paradox Interactive is offering refunds to those who have pre-ordered Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, following multiple delays.

in an blog update Today, the publisher acknowledged it had been a while since many pre-orders had been placed. Three years later, Bloodlines 2 still does not have a release date.

Paradox said it was still “dedicated to delivering” a great game, but that it was now updating its various editions and bonus content. “With the bonus content being updated, the prior physical edition offered items that are no longer representative of the game,” it explained. As such, the publisher said it was offering refunds in order to “provide the best value”.

“As part of this process, we are proactively refunding all pre-orders of physical products, including the Collector’s Edition,” it wrote. “The digital versions of the First Blood Edition, Unsanctioned Edition and Blood Moon Edition remain, but can be refunded if you choose.”

Those who are keen to get a refund can head over to Paradox’s dedicated FAQ page.

As for what’s next, the publisher teased it has something big up its sleeve, with more to share in September.

It has been a long and eventful road for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. The game was first announced all the way back in 2019, when it was expected to release the following year. Unfortunately, it didn’t take long for the project to run into trouble. Later that same year, then developer Hardsuit Labs announced the first of several delays.

Hopefully September will bring more clarity on when we can expect Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 to eventually release.