During a special event for investors, held on May 23, 2023, the top management of Paradox Interactive have revealed that they have deleted almost the 50% of games in production before launch for the last 10 years. 71% of those launched were successful.

The publisher’s strategy for the next few years will be to focus on its most important series, adding value for players to already available titles through extra content such as DLCs, packs and more and through subscriptions. Then the existing brands will be expanded, while the new intellectual properties will be entrusted to the most successful studios.

Paradox also wants to look to third parties to help them grow, as they did with the Magicka series and Cities: Skylines, and support smaller studios under the Paradox Arc label.

In terms of its games, Paradox can boast an average play time 60% higher than its competitors in the grand strategy segment on Steambut the company believes there is room for improvement by increasing player engagement.

So we talked about canceled games. Since 2013, Paradox has killed 47% of games in development before launch. Many projects have been abandoned in the initial stages of development, because the publisher prefers to focus only on those games that have a high commercial potential and that can become live service. This is why 15 of the 28 games launched in the last 10 years have produced profits and of these, five have become “infinite”, ie they have been able to enjoy continuous support of new content.

In the last 10 years, 71% of the games launched by Paradox achieved success. These include Tyranny, Magicka 2, Victoria 3, Steel Division: Normandy 44, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, BattleTech, and Surviving the Aftermath. Note that the very recent Age of Wonders 4 has already fallen into the category.

The five titles with infinite support are: Europa Universalis IV, Cities: Skylines, Hearts of Iron IV, Stellaris and Crusader Kings III.

Among the commercial failures stand out: Empire of Sin, Warlock 2, War of the Vikings, Knights of Pen & Paper 2 and Imperator: Rome.

Pillars of Eternity and the Shadowrun Trilogy have reached the break-even pointbut Paradox still considers them failures because it had higher expectations.

Paradox’s expectation for the next few years is to increase the number of games with infinite support.