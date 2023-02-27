On March 6, 2023 at 18:00 Italian time, Paradox Interactive will hold a presentation event of his new games, in collaboration with Xboxes. Which suggests the arrival of most of the titles announced on the Xbox Game Pass (for now, however, there is no confirmation).

During the event, three new games and four expansions for titles already on the market will be presented. Anyone who wants can follow him on Paradox’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

The announced games are developed by Colossal Order (Cities: Skylines), Harebrained Schemes (Shadowrun Trilogy, Battletech) and Paradox Tectonic, a new studio headed by veteran Rod Humble. Among the titles whose expansions will be announced, Crusader Kings III and Europa Universalis IV stand out.

Fredrik Wester, the CEO of Paradox Interactive, said about the event: “I don’t mean we have too many announcements to make, but it’s hard to decide which one excites me the most.” Wester also referred to the joy of being able to communicate directly with the community and not having to keep announcements a secret for much longer.

Of course, the collaboration with Xbox is also interesting, which certainly opens up the hypothesis of announcements relating to the Microsoft ecosystem, in particular to the aforementioned Xbox Game Pass.