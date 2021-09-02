Paradox Interactive announces theabandonment of the CEO Ebba Ljungerud happened in recent days, due to “differences in vision on strategies for the future”, according to what was reported, without specifying the matter better and with a replacement on the fly in the role of top management of the company.

The Ljungerud was replaced with immediate effect by Fredrik Wester, who then became the new CEO of Paradox Interactive, who consequently left his role as chairman of the board to take up the new executive position.

However, Ljungerud will remain within Paradox for a first period of adjustment and passing of the baton, and then continue towards new occupations, of which we still know nothing. Ljungerud’s work has been highly appreciated in recent years, contributing to a significant growth of the company on the videogame market.

Recently, Paradox Interactive has made a lot of itself expanded and has started a profitable activity as a publisher, acting as a reference point especially for strategic and management games, but not only, with many titles that have achieved excellent results in terms of criticism and sales, as for the recent Crusader Kings 3 .

However, there were also controversial episodes and disappointing results, such as the handling of some expansions and DLCs for the titles and the management of Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 downright confusing. Either way, it’s unclear what the company is referring to when it talks about differences of vision on the future, but it could imply some big news coming regarding Paradox’s organization or near future strategy.