Paradores expects to bill 32% more in 2028, up to 410 million euros, after breaking a record in billing in 2022, of 310 million euros, with the new Strategic Plan for the coming years, which aims to boost its sustainable growth and strengthen its business model. This was revealed at the press conference within Fitur by the president of Paradores, Pedro Saura, who has assured that the gross operating profit (Ebitda) will grow by 75% in 2028, almost doubling the 36 million euros reached in 2022 .

With this Strategic Plan, the public hotel company also plans to increase the company’s workers by more than 100, up to 4,484, record 80% occupancy, 13 percentage points more, and go from 31% of foreign customers to 50%. To achieve this, Paradores will focus its objectives on increasing its presence in international markets and in the mice segment, to “seasonally adjust the offer”, improve the customer experience, through thematic and bicycle routes, inns with a spa, gold courses, digital availability of all kinds, and promote restoration, including, for example, Sephardic food in its hotels.

With all this, Saura has advanced an investment of 334 million in 2026, of which 89 million euros come from European funds for the restoration and remodeling of 39 hostels, provided by Turespaña. Therefore, of the 245 million euros invested by Paradores, discounting the 89 million euros from EU funds, 200 million euros will be for the remodeling of the buildings, 20 million euros for technology and 25 million euros for energy efficiency. In addition, Saura has revealed that they will open three more new paradors that will join the 97 current establishments: Molina de Aragón (Guadalajara), Ibiza (Balearic Islands) and Veruela (Zaragoza).