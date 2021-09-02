Parador of El Saler PARADORES / Europa Press

The Spanish hotel chain Paradores closed this summer with the best data in the last 15 years, with an average occupancy of 84.6% and a total of 306,863 rooms sold. In August, the quintessential month of vacations, Paradores was close to full, with 90.2% occupancy, which reached 95% on weekends.

The best average occupancy data recorded by the company to date dates back to July and August 2006, when the occupancy percentage stood at 82.6%. The previous occupancy record in August was set in 2006 (88.3%), while the highest number of rooms sold until this year corresponded to the summer of 2017 (289,827). Likewise, the summer of this year has registered increases of 11% in rooms sold and 7.4% in the occupancy rate compared to the months of July and August 2020.

For the president of the public hotel chain, Pedro Saura, these numbers reflect that the strategy implemented by Paradores works: “We have opted for a sustainable tourism model with high added value, which places great importance on cultural and nature aspects, diversifying our offering and creating sustainable tourism products, as well as becoming an engine for promoting tourism in rural and inland environments ”. As the chain has pointed out in a statement, the fact that most of its establishments are located in remote places, away from mass tourism, as well as the small or medium size of its hotels, facilitates a rigorous implementation of safety and hygiene controls. to make them the safest tourist place to spend your holidays.

Regarding the immediate future, Paradores foresees that the positive data obtained during July and August will continue during September, since the reserve forecasts for this month are already 18% higher than those of last year. Saura adds that the company will face the last quarter of the year with “optimism” and “prudence” and that he is confident that “it is time for cultural tourism to get to know the country’s heritage.”

Paradores was the only large Spanish hotel chain that reopened all its establishments after last year’s de-escalation. In addition, it has been recognized as the brand with the highest reputation in Spain in 2020, as it is the only Spanish company that is among the 10 international brands with the highest reputation, according to the independent brand valuation and strategies firm, Brand Finance.

The positive data this summer is a relief for the chain after it closed 2020 with a loss of 64 million euros. However, the company highlighted in a report that, compared to the trend of the rest of the hotel companies, it assumed the cost of the employees without having to go to the ERTE, although it acknowledged that it received from its shareholder (The General State Administration ) a capital injection of 30 million euros last October.