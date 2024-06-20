On the subject of much-hated (for many) electric cars, we always talk about the triumphs of Northern European countries, the nations that have now totally converted to battery-powered cars. But do “free zones” exist? Are there countries that don’t use electric vehicles?

They are there and they actually constitute a paradise for the many BEV haters. With the help of Eurostat statistics we thus discovered a world: it emerged that Bosnia and Herzegovina is the country with the lowest use of electric vehicles in Europe, with just 0.01% of all electric vehicles. Nothing. Almost incredible. In fact, according to the latest data for 2022, 1,006,142 vehicles were registered in the country, of which only 138 were electric.

North Macedonia is second on the list, with 0.04% of all electric vehicles in the country. In total it has 483,482 registered vehicles, of which 190 are electric. In third place is Turkey, a country in south-eastern Europe. The country ranks with 14,552 electric vehicles, equal to 0.1% of the 14,269,352 registered vehicles. These are numbers – so to speak – lower than the sales of Ferrari or Lamborghini, which demonstrate that the green transition has in fact never arrived here. In short, there is a world that is completely unaware of kW, charging stations, charging times and batteries. A world ignored by many but which must instead be taken into account. And that should make you think.

Let’s go back to the data. Cyprus occupies fourth place in the ranking, with 0.138% of all electric vehicles in the country. Of all 601,131 electric vehicles registered here, only 830 are electric. And completing the top five is Poland. Here the study found that 30,841, or 0.144% of all 21,458,101 vehicles registered in the country are electric.

While we’re at it, here’s the complete table (source vignettacroatia.com) of the European countries with the lowest percentage of electric vehicles. And in a world where everyone talks about Norway, Scandinavia and the triumphs of BEV, you don’t read something like this anywhere. At least this way the readers of FormulaPassion who accuse us of being biased (pro-electric), will perhaps stop writing fake news…