Costa Rica, historically considered one of the safest countries in Central America, has seen this scenario change with the increase in the activity of criminal groups in its territory, mainly associated with drug trafficking.

According to official data, the country has reached record levels of violence this year, as the government implements new actions to address growing security threats.

The country has already surpassed the record number of homicides recorded last year, according to the government's own statistics: 630 were recorded by the end of September, two more than the record total of 628 in 2022.

The international NGO that denounces organized crime in Latin America, InSight Crime, excluded from the information cases of euthanasia and professional negligence, which were previously added to the official number of homicides.

In February, President Rodrigo Chaves announced a million-dollar assistance package from the United States to combat drug trafficking. Months later, the Legislature increased the period of preventive detention as part of a series of reforms against organized crime and, in July, the government launched Operation Sovereignty, in which authorities were responsible for examining all containers transiting through Costa Rican ports. . However, efforts have not yet been able to stop the rise in cases of violence in the Central American country.

The director general of the Costa Rica Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ), Randall Zúñiga, stated that an increase in cases of violence is still projected at the end of the year. In Zúñiga's forecast, this percentage is expected to reach 35 to 40% over a period of 365 days.

If the estimates come true, Costa Rica's homicide rate would exceed 17 per 100,000, surpassing last year's homicide rate of 12.2 per 100,000, and placing the country among the most violent in the region. In 2019, the Global Peace Index, a ranking prepared by the magazine The Economist in partnership with the University of Sydney, Australia, pointed out that the country was the safest in Central America and the Caribbean.

According to InSight Crime, those largely responsible for the increase in violence in the country are drug trafficking and organized crime, which have driven the record homicide rate, as criminal groups fight for territories to sell and transport drugs in the region. .

Costa Rica became a “stepping stone” for Colombian cocaine on its way to the United States and Europe. Official data estimates that seizures increased by 56% in 2020 and remained high in the following years.

A phenomenon similar to that in Costa Rica has occurred in Ecuador in recent years, another country considered peaceful that has found itself dominated by the influence of drug cartels and now faces a security battle, marked by violence, murders and the devastating influence of organized crime.