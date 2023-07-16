The country is currently experiencing a delicate dynamiccontroversies in political and ideological matters, the covid 19different are predicted political, economic, educational and cultural scenarios.

It is evident that actions focused on directing the mexican politician towards a highly controversial fourth transformation, where it has not been specified, assimilated, understood with sharpness and clarity.

The country needs foundations for integral development, with social well-being, which in a transversal way builds adequate pillars to practice civilized forms of coexistence, based on a participatory citizenship in the different processes of social equity and democratic governance.

different voices of intellectuals, journalists and artistsas well as representatives of the civil societyconstantly manifest the need for actions to be taken to prevent the discrimination, phobias and homophobia that exists in our country.

It is necessary to develop a culture in favor of peacebeyond media actions that point to the system, parties or political figures, which finally become daily and common phobias, since social irritation is generated.

Phobias manifest themselves at all social levels, municipal governments that do not assume a plural and democratic role, universities that single out others for their results, groups or political teams that fight for the can and their energies are aimed at putting obstacles, or the mere fact that you don’t like a person without knowing them, points them out as a harmful being for your environment.

An intercultural development is necessary that allows us to dialogue with the capacity for mediation and respect for otherness, from a vision of respect and tolerance. Visualizing this position, from an intercultural perspective, is a great advance towards democracy, since it allows it to be assimilated and worked transversally with a vision of governance democratic, participatory and sensitive to different human expressions.

Mexico, is a country that constitutionally recognizes its diversity and multiculturalism. Therefore, in my opinion, I affirm that the relationship between culture, institutionalized practices, normative orders and religious dogmas deserves a respectful debate that allows the plural voices that exist in the different regions and ethnic groups of the country to be heard.

respect the diversityis an absolute principle to be able to rebuild our social fabric, which is constantly vulnerable to violence and has an impact on daily practices of discrimination and homophobia in the different spheres of society from the institutional, regulatory and social framework.

I think that, in the controversial resistance or commemoration of the five hundred years of the Conquest, it is fundamental to delve into the cultural processes of a society. Who celebrated or who lamented the fall of the great tenochtitlan? Celebrate what, mourn what? It was neither triumph nor defeat, it was the painful birth of the mestizo people that is the Mexico from today”.

The mexicans we are not Mexican We also descend from many other Mesoamerican groups, and also from the Spanish people from the Middle Ages and the Renaissance, as well as from people of other origins: French, Lebanese, Syrian, Africanetc.

This Mexicowhich are several Mexicos, in time and space, in form and substance, is heir to different conquests, of different cultural processes, which today we have to responsibly recognize and reconcile.

The sectors culturally stigmatized, from the various religious institutions, social classes, thoughts, political ideologies, need to address the widespread problem of homophobia, to treat it from a humane, non-dogmatic or normative approach. And really the problem lies in the conception of the structures from the conception of the social and human doctrine. This requires a profound renewal, a spiritual development.

