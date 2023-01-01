California.- The Rose Parade It is an annual event that takes place in pasadenaCalifornia and is celebrated on the first Monday of January commemorating the Day of the Kings.

This parade is part of a larger celebration known as the festival of roses, which includes a soccer game and a series of outdoor activities.

The Rose Parade number 134 and the 109th Rose Bowl Game will take place on Monday, January 2, 2023.

The events will take place the day after the New Year’s Day in keeping with the “Never on a Sunday” Tournament tradition that has held since 1893, the first year the parade was held fell on a Sunday.

It should be mentioned that, the Rose Parade it is one of the largest and most well-known parades in the world, attracting thousands of visitors each year.

This date is especially significant as it marks the end of the Christmas holidays and the beginning of a new year. The Rose Parade it’s a tradition that dates back to 1890 and has been an important part of Californian culture for over a century.

The Rose Parade is known for its impressive floats, which are designed and built by high school and college students from across the state of California.

Each float is adorned with roses and other decorative elements and is themed, with designs ranging from cartoon characters to historical scenes.

The Rose Parade is one of the best known parades in the world. Photo: EFE

In addition to allegorical floats, the parade also features marching bands, dancers, and other entertainment elements.

Another notable aspect of Rose Parade is the choice of the Queen of Roses. Each year, a young woman is chosen to represent the Rose Parade and attend different events and activities during the Rose Festival.

The Queen of Roses it is chosen by a jury and must meet certain requirements, such as having an excellent academic record and participating in leadership and community service activities.

The Rose Parade It is a very popular event that attracts thousands of visitors every year. If you are planning to attend the Rose Parade 2023, It’s important to plan ahead as tickets and accommodations can be hard to come by as the event date approaches.

I recommend you read:

Furthermore, it is important to note that the Rose Parade takes place in the middle of winter Californiaso it is important to dress appropriately to protect yourself from the cold.