Parade on June 2, 2023 in Rome: closed roads and detours of bus lines

Today, Friday 2 June 2023, the military parade is taking place in Rome to celebrate the Republic Day, an anniversary of fundamental importance for our country since it is linked to the 1946 referendum. On that occasion the monarchy was abolished to approve the Republic that we celebrate today. And the Capital, in addition to seeing its sky painted green, red and white for the occasion, also hosts the classic parade that comes to life on the Imperial Forums. But what are the closed roads and bus detours in view of the parade on June 2, 2023? And the metro closed? Let’s find out together.

Roads closed

What streets are closed to traffic for the June 2, 2023 parade? Roads closed as early as Thursday 1 June actually in the area of ​​the Imperial Forums and Piazza Venezia, including via del Plebiscito, piazza Ara Coeli, via dei Fornari, via di Sant’Eufemia, piazza Madonna di Loreto, vicolo di San Bernardo. Parking bans have also been placed in via Caetani, via dei Funari, via dei Falegnami. As well as in the areas of Caracalla, Circus Maximus, Mouth of Truth. The road that is naturally closed is that of the Imperial Forums where the Parade takes place, so it is inaccessible. Limited areas from the early hours of Friday 2 June are those of Piazza Venezia, in via di San Gregorio, in Bocca della Verità, in the Circus Maximus and in Caracalla. During the morning of 2 June 2023 for the parade, other central lanes of the Colombo, via Laurentina-Porta Adreatina section, will also be closed to traffic. In addition, the Colosseum, the Vittoriano complex, the museum of the Imperial Forums, the Trajan’s markets and the archaeological areas of the Roman Forum-Palatine and Palazzo Venezia will be closed to the public until 2.00 pm.

Bus lines diversions

On the basis of the restrictions explained above, Atac has foreseen detours of public transport also on the basis of the indications of the Police Headquarters. The following lines will undergo changes: 3NAV-51-75-81-85-87-118-160-628-671-714-792-MB and the night lines n5-n8-n11-n46-n70-n90-n98-n201- n543-n716-n904-n913-n3d-n3s-nMB-nME-nMc. Metro B, on the other hand, will remain active, so it will not close. The works that currently concern this section of the metro will be suspended for 2 June. For more real-time information see Atac.