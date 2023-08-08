The Saudi League kicks off after picking up champions in the top tournaments. Mané: “It’s just the beginning.” The former Chelsea player: “Palpable enthusiasm, you feel it”

by our correspondent Filippo M. Ricci – Riad

All together passionately, on the big stage of Jeddah’s Al Jawhara Hall. Magnificent scenario chosen to present the first year of Saudi football, the launch of the first 18-team championship in the country, filled with stars of the highest magnitude.

ELECTRIC EVENING — A ceremony that had the Moroccan rapper French Montana as the musical protagonist and which was attended by 54 players and 18 coaches. Three footballers per team, took the stage with the coach to applaud or boo (for Riyadh’s teams) in an electric evening that well represents the general excitement that reigns in these parts when it comes to football. Once looked abroad, now the stars are in the Saudi football firmament. See also Suzuki's farewell to MotoGP is official, there is also an agreement with Dorna

KARIM’S MESSAGE — The teams sent all the big names, and the microphone ended up in the hands of Karim Benzema, Sadio Mané, Edouard Mendy, Steven Gerrard and local stars, led by the great Al Dawsari. Only Cristiano Ronaldo was missing, but the Portuguese pulled the Saudi Pro League bandwagon for 6 months and can now take a breather given the quality of the arrivals. “Local players are young, strong and ambitious. We are here to help them improve to make this league grow together” said the outgoing Ballon d’Or, 5 Champions on the bulletin board.

PALPABLE ENTHUSIASM — Mané predicted that Al Nassr, his and CR7’s team, as well as Brozovic’s, will win the title, something that hasn’t happened since 2019: “It’s great to be here, this is just the beginning” declared the Senegalese, who he won the Champions League in 2019. His compatriot Mendy, who triumphed in Europe with Chelsea in 2021, praised the local atmosphere: “The enthusiasm of the fans is palpable, you can feel it. It’s a great feeling, there are enormous expectations because something important is starting. We can’t wait to start the championship”. Gerrard praised the quality of the players he found at Al Ettifaq: “I hope to develop them further.” See also Mbappé makes Madrid suffer: see his goal in the Champions League

UNBEARABLE HOT — Then more French Montana rhymes and fireworks. The same ones that RSL hopes to do in the coming months. The season starts on Friday with the match between Al Ahli and Al Hazem and will continue until May. The heat is unbearable, and at the moment it seems to be the biggest enemy of the show and of a tournament that is attracting big names and great curiosity. Until Ronaldo’s arrival, the Saudi Pro League was broadcast only in neighboring Arab countries, now it is already on 48 platforms and will reach 170 countries. An incredible figure. In Italy it will be visible on La7 from 14 August. Everything is ready, even if the market is still open and there are new arrivals every day.