Stars and little stars in a military school in Milan. The 2023 Gentleman Award is a festival of famous faces of football: the CEO of Inter Beppe Marotta with Dimarco and Asllani, Pessina of Monza, Calabria, Leao and Thiaw of Milan, Pavoletti of Cagliari, Fagioli of Juve. All rewarded. Lautaro, the man who scored Inter’s best goal last year, was also expected, but commitments to Argentina prevented him from being there. There was Leao, though. Prologue to Saturday’s derby. Marotta took care of avoiding the questions: “Are we favourites? We are only at the beginning.”

rewarded to the gentleman — The Teulié military school, in the Porta Romana area, hosted the 28th edition of the Gentleman Award, which returned in person after a couple of online editions without shaking hands. Soft lights, music, gala evening atmosphere stained only by a bit of rain at the beginning. All in suits and ties accompanied by wives and girlfriends. Massimo Boldi was also present. Among the winners were Andrij Shevchenko (International Gentleman), Franco Baresi (Platinum Gentleman), Nicolò Fagioli of Juve. A special recognition also goes to Gianluca Vialli, collected by his nephew Riccardo. The Lega Pro award goes to Asia Confortini, a twelve-year-old footballer from Pro Patria. Having ended up in the emergency room due to a compound fracture of her collarbone, she refused to have her shirt cut off. Last year’s revelation award went to Asllani and Thiaw, the Gentleman award to Marotta, the Lega B award to Pavoletti. There was also space for Sonny Colbrelli, winner of the Paris-Roubaix, the European championship and the 2021 Italian cycling championship. To him the Lombardy gentleman athlete award. See also Camila Giorgi, stiletto heel and short dress: spectacular photos. And the Australian Open…

the gentleman’s evening — The evening will be hosted by Massimo Caputi, Giorgia Rossi and Laura Barriales. About two hundred people were present. After dinner, the awards ceremony with applause and declarations. Lautaro sent a video message. His was Inter’s best goal last year, the one scored in the Italian Super Cup: “I’m happy, it’s my second prize. It’s sad not to be here, go Inter.” Then Leao, winner of Milan’s best goal (scored in the 4-0 against Napoli): “An honour, I thank my teammates. This year I scored one at the Olimpico that I had been looking for for a long time. It’s every footballer’s dream to score an overhead kick. I’m altruistic, I love one-on-one play, sometimes I can shoot but if a teammate is positioned better then he scores.” Chapter number. The 10: “It was the right time to take the shirt”. He finishes with the derby: “We’ve had a heartfelt match, we’ll be ready.” Two words also from Dimarco: “Everyone knows the derby. There is no need to say anything else. May the best man win”. Davide Calabria replied: “It is an honor to receive this award. It means that an important journey has been made. The derby as captain is a very strong emotion, we will give everything. And we will always do so with respect. Dimarco and I have crossed paths for years and we know it. Furthermore, I’m almost a midfielder now. The second star would be a dream, an added value, and consequently the national team will also arrive. I’m in no hurry for anything.” See also Ecuador scorer, arrested for apparent nexus with criminal gangs

pride — Also on stage was Nicolò Fagioli, awarded for the second time: “I am very happy with this recognition – declared the midfielder, visibly moved – I had already obtained it with Cremonese. Now it’s even more special. My dream was to wear the Juventus shirt and I made it come true.” Monza was also awarded, protagonist of a great year which ended in eleventh place. Captain Pessina collected the award. Also with him was Adriano Galliani, who remembered Silvio Berlusconi: “Monza is in Serie A thanks to him. Nobody believed it, but he did. I miss his guidance and friendship.” Pavoletti closes: “At 35 I start receiving my first prizes. Maybe I was too poor before, or maybe I’m strong now. Jokes aside, I’m happy to be back in Serie A.”

September 13, 2023 (changed September 14, 2023 | 00:18)

