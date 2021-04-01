Ahmed Mourad (Cairo)

Within a few hours, and specifically on the evening of next Saturday, the world’s eyes and the cameras of nearly 400 Arab and international TV channels arrive in Cairo, to follow moment by moment the procession of the transfer of royal mummies from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square to the Museum of Civilization in the Fustat region, in a unique event. Millions of fans of the Pharaonic civilization around the world await him.

The Pharaonic procession includes 22 mummies, 18 of which are mummies of the most famous kings of the Pharaohs, among them: Ramses II, Seqnen Ra, Thutmose III, Tuthmosis the First, Tuthmosis II, Seti I, and 4 mummies of queens, and they are: Queen Hatshepsut, Queen Merit Amun, wife of King Amenhotep the First Queen Ahmose-Nefertari, wife of King Ahmose, and Queen T.

These mummies were found for the first time during the discovery of the Deir el-Bahari cache in 1881, which is an ancient cemetery located next to Deir el-Bahari, west of Luxor, southern Egypt, and the cache of the tomb of King Amenhotep II, which was found in 1898 by the famous French Egyptologist, Victor Laurie, in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor.

The procession of royal mummies cuts the distance from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square, across the Nile River Corniche, through the El-Oyoun Stream, to the Civilization Museum in Fustat, within 40 minutes.

The royal procession is scheduled to move in Pharaonic chariots, with the name of a king of the pharaohs inscribed on each chariot. The procession will be led by some artists and performers wearing Pharaonic dress, accompanied by military bands wearing Pharaonic dress as well.

The sky of the distance traveled by the Pharaonic procession from Tahrir to Fustat is decorated with laser lights, in addition to lighting the searchlights with the names of the kings of the Pharaohs.

The Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, accompanied by a number of world famous people and prominent international figures, will receive the procession of royal mummies inside the Museum of Egyptian Civilization.

The Egyptian state, with all its institutions and apparatus, is keen to ensure that the transfer of mummies is carried out in a completely secure manner and with the latest scientific methods that preserve mummies, as each mummy is wrapped in a nitrogen bubble that ensures its safety and preservation of its condition.

It was also decided not to display the royal mummies immediately after their arrival to the Museum of Civilization, as scientific procedures require the mummies to enter the laboratories to conduct the process of isolation and nitrogen preservation, which takes 14 days, and the public will be allowed to visit the Royal Mummies Hall of the Museum of Civilization as of April 18, which coincides with the commemoration of World Heritage Day. Celebrated by many countries of the world, mummies will be displayed inside their own display fattarin.

It is expected that the royal mummies will be displayed in the Civilization Museum in a new way, accompanied by the coffins and belongings of kings, with documentary films displayed on interactive screens next to each mummy explaining to the public the story of her life and death in both Arabic and English.

The idea of ​​transferring royal mummies from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square to the Museum of Civilization in Fustat dates back to the year 2019, but the Egyptian authorities decided at the time to postpone the transfer until the completion of the development of the roads and paths the procession crossed, and the development of Ain Sira Lake, adjacent to the Museum of Civilization.