F1 and the United States

The Miami Grand Prix this year – and the upcoming events in Austin and Las Vegas – have once again highlighted all the popularity achieved by the Formula 1 in the United States of Americacountry in which the Circus has often failed in the past to create spectacle and excitement for the audience. A difference noticed by many, starting with those who in the ‘darkest’ years of F1 in America were engaged as drivers, exactly like Gerhard Berger. The Austrian, now 63 years old and on the track in the 80s and 90s, intervened at Servus TV just to indicate what surprised him the most during the race weekend in Florida.

The differences between yesterday and today

A show, also and above all extra-sporting, incomparable to the one experienced in his direct experiences behind the wheel of McLaren and Ferrari, just to name a few of the teams with which Berger raced in his long career: “We drove to America, but there we failed to create passion – explained the winner of ten GPs – there was a hard core of supporters, with an attendance of 30,000. In Miami, on the other hand, there were 300,000, and as many as 400,000 are expected in Austin.”

Liberty Media’s operation

An American ‘revolution’ made possible also thanks to the interventions implemented by the United States Liberty Mediaowner of Formula 1 since 2017 and which has contributed to making the latter one of the most loved sports categories in recent years by the stars and stripes public: “Now with Liberty Media at the helm we have finally managed to bring America closer to Formula 1, and I’m happy for the Circus“added Berger, who harbors a specific hope.

The European style

Even the Austrian, as well as many of today’s riders and just as many enthusiasts, didn’t completely appreciate it pre-race show staged in Miami, with the introduction of each competitor before the start: “Formula 1 basically has one European culture, and this must not be distorted – he concluded – personally, I don’t like this pronounced entertainment component from the Americans, including the Netflix documentary (‘Drive to Survive’), which sometimes dilutes everything a bit”.