The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, during a parade on Saturday (16) to celebrate the 213th anniversary of the beginning of the country’s war of independence | Photo: EFE/José Méndez

Mexico’s left-wing president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, caused outrage by including military personnel from authoritarian countries in a parade held on Saturday (16) in Mexico City, to commemorate the 213th anniversary of the start of the northern country’s war of independence. -American.

According to information from the Mexican press, military personnel from Russia, China, Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, all autocratic regimes, and representatives from democratic countries, such as Colombia and Ecuador, were present.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Mexico, Oksana Dramaretska, said on X that the parade was “tainted” by the Russian military, because “the boots and hands of war criminals are stained with blood.”

“How consistent, Mr. Andrés Manuel López Obrador, is your policy of neutrality and your condemnation of the aggression against my country?” asked Dramaretska in the message.

Opposition senator Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz, who is expected to run in the 2024 Mexican presidential election, also used the X to condemn Obrador’s decision.

“I dream that, at the 2025 independence parade, there will be a contingent from Ukraine and not from Russia or Nicaragua. Foreign contingents must be a worthy company for our armed forces”, wrote the senator.

This Monday (18), Obrador minimized the criticism at a press conference. “There wasn’t that much scandal, it was all [por causa da] Russia. All the governments with which Mexico has relations were invited, it is always done this way, Sedena [Secretaria de Defesa Nacional do México] does this, so much so that on the 15th, committees and even secretaries came [de outros países]”, said the president.