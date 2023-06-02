Parade 2 June 2023 in Rome: who participates, timetable, duration and streaming

Today, Friday 2 June 2023, the appointment with the military parade at the Imperial Forums in Rome is back. The event takes place every year to celebrate the Republic Day. What is celebrated, exactly? Every year, June 2 is the anniversary of the 1946 referendum, which abolished the monarchy. In its place came the Republic, the one we celebrate every year. And, as per tradition, the parade in via dei Fori Imperiali is also celebrated on Friday 2 June in Rome. What do you need to know about the event? All the information in detail below

Who participates: the program

Let’s start with the program. On the morning of 2 June, the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, is expected at the Altare della Patria at 9.15 in the presence of the highest institutional offices. Mattarella will have to lay down the laurel wreath with the tricolor ribbon as is tradition and, in that context, the Frecce Tricolore will also leave and paint the Roman sky green, white and red. Then, from 9.45 am, the traditional military parade of 2 June 2023, which the President will attend from the presidential tribune in via dei Fori Imperiali. In the evening, however, the external facade of the Torrino del Cortile d’Onore will be tinged with green, red and white.

All the Italian armed forces, all the police forces of the Republic, the National Fire Brigade, the Civil Protection and the Italian Red Cross take part in the military parade.

Parade 2 June 2023: timetable and duration

The events of June 2, 2023 last almost the whole day. As already mentioned, it starts early in the morning with the arrival of Sergio Mattarella at the Altare della Patria in Piazza Venezia in Rome around 9.15. Then, at 9.45, the President is expected in via di San Gregorio where the presentation of the departments lined up for the magazine will be held. He will also attend the military parade. On the afternoon of 2 June 2023, the Quirinale Gardens will be open to the public from 4.30 to 6.30 pm. Coinciding with the opening of the Gardens, for the first time the Italian Youth Choir of the Italian National Federation of Regional Choral Associations (Feniarco), the Youth Musical Band of Piedmont of the National Association of Autonomous Italian Musical Bands (ANBIMA) and , like last year, the Interforce Band.

Streaming and TV

Where to see the Parade on June 2, 2023 in Rome on live TV and live streaming? As already explained, the public appointments to follow are in the morning and in the afternoon. As per tradition, the military parade will be broadcast live on TG1, then on Rai 1, from 9.45 am. To follow it, you will need to tune into key 1 on the remote control. Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow everything in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.