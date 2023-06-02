Parade 2 June 2023 in Rome, tickets: where to buy them, information

Today, Friday 2 June 2023, the parade of 2 June 2023 will be held at the Imperial Forums in Rome, which will also be attended by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella. First, as per tradition, President Mattarella will celebrate Republic Day by going to Piazza Venezia, at the Altare della Patria, where he will deposit the laurel wreath with the colors of our flag. Shortly afterwards the parade will start on 2 June, which celebrates the choice of Italians in the 1946 referendum, when the monarchy was abolished. Of course, the Frecce Tricolori were also present.

How to attend the June 2 parade, which in 2023 takes place on a Friday in Rome? It is possible to buy tickets to take part in the event and then watch the military parade live by sitting in the grandstands in via dei Fori Imperiali. Tickets, or rather invitations, are available while stocks last on a specially created portal a few days before the date of the celebrations. Given the expected large influx, it is necessary to go a little early in order to have a place where visibility is guaranteed.

Streaming and live TV

We have seen the tickets for the June 2, 2023 Parade in Rome, but where to see the event live on TV and live streaming? As already explained, the public appointments to follow are in the morning and in the afternoon. As per tradition, the military parade will be broadcast live on TG1, then on Rai 1, from 9.45 am. To follow it, you will need to tune into key 1 on the remote control. Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow everything in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.