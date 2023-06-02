Parade 2 June 2023 in Rome streaming and live TV: where to see it

Today, Friday 2 June 2023, the appointment with the military parade at the Imperial Forums in Rome is back. The event takes place every year to celebrate the Republic Day. What is celebrated, exactly? Every year, June 2 is the anniversary of the 1946 referendum, which abolished the monarchy. In its place came the Republic, the one we celebrate every year. And, as per tradition, the parade in via dei Fori Imperiali is also celebrated on Friday 2 June in Rome. Where to see the parade on June 2, 2023 in Rome on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The military parade, as per tradition, will be broadcast live on TG1, then on Rai 1, from 9.45 am. To follow it, you will need to tune into key 1 on the remote control. The event, barring changes in the programme, will last until 11.50 am.

Military parade June 2, 2023 in Rome live streaming

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow everything in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the events broadcast by Rai from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.

Who participates

We have seen where to see the parade of June 2, 2023 in Rome on TV and live streaming, but who participates in the Imperial Forum event? All the Italian armed forces, all the police forces of the Republic, the National Fire Brigade, the Civil Protection and the Italian Red Cross take part in the military parade. Then, of course, the Frecce Tricolori were present. And the program? On the morning of 2 June, the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, is expected at the Altare della Patria at 9.15 in the presence of the highest institutional offices. Mattarella will have to lay down the laurel wreath with the tricolor ribbon as is tradition and, in that context, the Frecce Tricolori will also leave and paint the Roman sky green, white and red. Then, from 9.45 am, the traditional military parade, which the President will watch from the presidential tribune in via dei Fori Imperiali. In the evening, however, the external facade of the Torrino del Cortile d’Onore will be tinged with green, red and white.