The newspaper “Daily Mail” British on its website that a group of elements of the Special Forces in the British Navy carried out the jump, which it described as “bold”.

Dutch marines also participated in the exercise.

Pictures showed the paratroopers jumping from a giant military transport plane, fully equipped.

After landing on the surface of the frozen lake, the soldiers began moving through the surrounding mountainous terrain.

The British Navy Special Forces are highly trained, elite forces specializing in cold weather combat.

It said the operation was part of the “Joint Vikings” exercise that tasked forces with attacking behind enemy lines and establishing a foothold.

The British newspaper considered that the maneuvers send a warning message to Russia to stay away from the Scandinavian region.

A British officer said there were few activities that needed more mutual trust than parachute jumping, so this seemed like a good test for interoperability between NATO partners.