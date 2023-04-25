Jorge Alcocer VarelaSecretary of Health, reported that the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador receive a treatment for covid-19 in his third contagion, which includes the supply of Paracetamol, abundant liquids and rest.

This was stated by Alcocer Varela during the first medical report that the Government of Mexico offers regarding the state of health of AMLOwho remains isolated in the National Palace while recovering from the coronavirus, confirming his infection last Sunday.

“With the intake of Paracetamol, fluids, rest has improved”, stated Dr. Alcocer.

The Secretary of Health assured that Andrés Manuel is in good health, despite his heart conditions, indicating that by resting, his blood pressure has remained even below normal.

The president has symptoms of Covid-19, such as inflammation in the respiratory tract (throat and nose), as well as fever and fatigue, however, these are not considered serious, so their monitoring continues.

According to its evolution to the coronavirus, Jorge Alcocer said that in the next few days AMLO he could be discharged and resume his activities as president of Mexico.

Yesterday, the Secretary of the Interior of Mexico, Adam Augusto Lopezdenied this Monday that the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, had suffered a heart attack due to rumors about the president’s health due to his covid-19 infection.

“There is nothing like that, they would like to, but he is in perfect health. He said it himself yesterday, he is 100% in terms of his heart health. And well, I think that no one should be scared by the fact that they have been infected with covid,” said López, who replaces the president in daily government conferences.

López Obrador reported his covid-19 infection on Sunday while on tour in Yucatán, in the southeast of the country.

The health of the 69-year-old president is causing concern because he had already fallen ill with covid-19 twice, the first in January 2021 and the second in January 2022.

In addition, the Mexican ruler suffers from hypertension, in January 2022 he had a catheterization, a heart scan, and in December 2013 he suffered an acute myocardial infarction, for which he then had coronary surgery.